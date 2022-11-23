IGN reports: “Sony is investing more resources in Chinese video game developers and is planning to re-launch the China Hero project that was paused for the time being due to COVID-19. According to Reuters, Sony is going to expand its program to incubate game development in China in order to beat out other competitors such as Microsoft. Sony director of Chinese game production Bao Bo notes that the program will invest more than 1 million yuan, or approximately $140,080, into each game and fund development teams of all sizes. As part of the China Hero Project, Sony will be publishing the Final Fantasy XV-inspired action RPG, Lost Soul Aside, as well as the multiplayer third-person shooter title Convallaria. Both games will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.”

Read More