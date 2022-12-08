WRALTechWire reports: “Epic Games is striving to make online play safe for younger players across the developing metaverse to current global hit Fortnite and others with what it calls “Cabined Accounts.” Epic, whose metaverse development partners include Lego with an aim being a safe virtual world, says it wants to create “a rich experience within the same overall game or product is the best way to empower younger players to meaningfully participate without compromising on safety or privacy.” The multi-billion-dollar games and technology developer points out challenges for parents and younger players, ranging from “false reporting of age” in-game purchases. Epic brings tech capabilities to its account verification efforts. It acquired SuperAwesome, an online privacy and safety platform, in 2020.”

