Variety reports: “As Disney launches the ad-supported tier of Disney+ Thursday, subscribers can expect to see 15-and 30-second commercials from marketers including Marriott, Chick-fil-A and Mercedes. The real bells and whistles are likely to arrive next year. Disney expects to introduce a number of ad-tech innovations to its advertising offering on Disney+ in 2023, says Rita Ferro, the company’s president of advertising sales. “We want to make sure that for the first time, brands can come to the platform and have a great experience,” she says. But in the not-too-distant future, “there are plans to continue to drive innovation across our ad technology” she adds. “Those are coming,” and will likely be discussed in 2023.”
Disney Plans To Launch New Products For Ad-Supported Tier Of Disney+