Variety reports: “As Disney launches the ad-supported tier of Disney+ Thursday, subscribers can expect to see 15-and 30-second commercials from marketers including Marriott, Chick-fil-A and Mercedes. The real bells and whistles are likely to arrive next year. Disney expects to introduce a number of ad-tech innovations to its advertising offering on Disney+ in 2023, says Rita Ferro, the company’s president of advertising sales. “We want to make sure that for the first time, brands can come to the platform and have a great experience,” she says. But in the not-too-distant future, “there are plans to continue to drive innovation across our ad technology” she adds. “Those are coming,” and will likely be discussed in 2023.”

Read More