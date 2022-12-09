The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Paramount Global launched its streaming service Paramount+ in German-speaking Europe on Thursday, completing a major rollout across western Europe that, following last week’s Paramount+ bow in France, means the studio-backed streamer is now available in 45 markets worldwide. Paramount is a relative late comer to the global streaming game, and its aggressive international push — next year Paramount+ plans launches across Asia, Africa and the Middle East — stands in contrast to the more cautious, cost-focused approach of established SVOD giants like Netflix and Disney+, which have tempered their ambitions amid fears of a global recession.”

