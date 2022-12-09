Yahoo! News reports: “Amazon is adding a new TikTok-like feature that showcases products on the platform in a scrollable feed of short videos and photos. The new feature, called Inspire, lets users discover and buy products from the content created on the platform by influencers, brands and other customers, the company noted. It will initially roll out in early December for select customers in the US as a lightbulb icon in the Amazon app and is expected to become widely available across the country over the following months, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday. To use the feature, Amazon instructs users to open its shopping app and tap the lightbulb icon in the navigation bar.”

