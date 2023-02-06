Deadline reports: “Fox has officially sold out all of its advertising inventory for Super Bowl LVII, with peak prices surpassing $7 million for a 30-second spot. Sunday’s game in Arizona between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will cap a year of stellar ratings for the NFL during the regular season and the playoffs. Fox had signaled before the start of the season last September that it had already had takers for 95% of Super Bowl spots, an unusually fast start for the sales process even by the standards of the most-watched TV broadcast of the year.”

