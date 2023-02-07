Venture Beat reports: “Alo Yoga, a yoga and activewear and lifestyle brand, said it has launched an immersive digital shopping experience in virtual reality for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. The app comes with VR integration, digital styling capabilities, streaming beauty and wellness tutorials, workout classes and seamless checkout.”
Alo Yoga Launches VR Shopping On Meta Quest 2 Headset
