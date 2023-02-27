World Screen reports: “New forecasts from Digital TV Research project that global SVOD revenues will rise from $99 billion last year to $124 billion by 2028. Of the additional $25 billion in revenues from 2022 to 2028, the U.S. will add $5 billion, with China adding $1 billion. “This growth comes despite most of the major platforms scaling back their content spend, which makes them less attractive to new subscribers,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research.”

