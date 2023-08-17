Games Industry Biz reports: “NetEase Games has announced the creation of a new development studio in Austin, Texas. Called T-Minus Zero Entertainment, the studio will be led by industry veteran Rich Vogel, of Ultima Online and Star Wars: The Old Republic fame. Vogel had most recently been working at Certain Affinity as VP of production and online services. Joining him as game director is Mark Tucker, former design director at Bethesda and game designer for the past 22 years.”

