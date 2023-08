Digital Music News reports: “YG Plus, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, has announced the launch of an immersive fan hub for the global K-pop group Blackpink on August 25. Blackpink The Palace unites BLINKs — Blackpink fans — from around the world on the immersive online platform Roblox to connect and communicate, party, dance, and “live all things Blackpink.'”

