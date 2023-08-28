Social Media Today reports: “The next stage of Meta’s metaverse push is coming, with Meta now inviting people to apply to join the beta test for Horizon Worlds on mobile devices, which will provide another access point into its VR social environment. As you can see in this example, Horizon Worlds on mobile will function much like gaming apps, with users able to control their avatar on-screen, and interact with VR players.”
