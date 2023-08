Game Is Hard reports: “Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon G Series handheld gaming portfolio, consisting of three tiers of chips designed for various types of gaming devices. The Snapdragon G1 is geared towards game-streaming handhelds and offers over 10 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi. The Snapdragon G2 is designed for “full-featured mobile and cloud gaming” and includes support for 5G connectivity.”

Read More