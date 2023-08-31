TechCrunch reports: “AI21 Labs, a Tel Aviv-based startup developing a range of text-generating AI tools, has raised $155 million in a Series C funding round led by Walden Catalyst, Pitango, SCB10X, b2venture, Samsung Next and Amnon Shashua, the founder of Intel-owned Mobileye and an AI21 Labs co-founder. Google and Nvidia also participated. The tranche, which brings AI21 Labs’ total raised to $283 million, values the company at $1.4 billion — a bit higher than the figure The Information reported earlier today ($1.2 billion).”

