GamesBeat reports: “A16z announced that it has raised a new $600 million games fund as part of a $7.2 billion raise for the venture capital company started by Marc Andressen and Ben Horowitz. Horowitz said that the $7.2 billion will be spread among the following venture strategies: American dynamism ($600 million), apps ($1 billion), games ($600 million), infrastructure ($1.25 billion), and growth ($3.75 billion).”

