IGN reports: “After Apple loosened its policies on allowing retro game emulators, developer Riley Testut launched a new, free emulator on the App Store yesterday, offering support for several Nintendo consoles from yesteryear. In a blog post, Testut revealed Delta serves as a successor to GBA4iOS, providing support for not just GameBoy games but also NES, Sega Genesis, SNES, N64, and even the Nintendo DS. More interestingly, Testut teased that it would support more emulators on the App Store listing but did not specify which emulators exactly.”

