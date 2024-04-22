Broadband TV News reports: “SkyShowtime and Paramount Advertising International have announced an exclusive deal for Paramount to handle SkyShowtime’s advertising sales across all of its markets. It’s a logical move for the streaming service to keep its international advertising in the family. Shareholder Paramount Global’s international ad sales business will represent SkyShowtime in over 20 European markets.”
