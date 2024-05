Games Industry Biz reports: “The series, which has yet to be given a release date, will follow “an original story with new characters” set in the world of Minecraft. WildBrain has co-developed other animated series for the streaming platform, including Sonic Prime, Ninjano: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego. There is also a live-action Minecraft movie in the works, which was first announced back in February 2014.”

Read More