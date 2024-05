VGC reports: “According to independent Steam tracker SteamDB, the game has seen 114,515 concurrent players return to the game. This is almost 75% of the game’s all-time peak at the game’s original launch. MultiVersus was a hit at launch, seeing 153,433 concurrent players on Steam at its peak. Despite this, a dwindling player base and other issues saw the game close down for almost a year.”

Read More