Digital Music News reports: “The Recording Academy has announced it has reached agreements with the Ministries of Culture and key stakeholders in the Middle East and Africa to extend its efforts to support music creators on a global scale. The Recording Academy is now working with the Ministries of Culture in Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria; the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi for the United Arab Emirates, the Rwanda Development Board, and the Ministry of Sports, Arts, and Culture in South Africa.”

Read More