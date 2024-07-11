Games Industry Biz reports: “Series Entertainment has acquired story-driven, episodic mobile game studio Pixelberry. Series Entertainment – itself a game development company that “pioneer[s] the use of generative AI to transform imaginative ideas into unforgettable gaming experiences” – says the acquisition “signifies Series’ strategy to build out its studio system to deliver a diverse catalog of different genres that leverage its world class development technology, the Rho Engine”, the world’s first “AI-native, multimodal full-stack game creation platform”.”

Read More