pandaily reports: “On August 19, Kunlun Tech announced that the world’s first AI short drama platform, SkyReels, which integrates a large video model with a 3D large model, has officially been launched today. According to official information, the SkyReels platform integrates script generation, character customization, storyboarding, plot development, dialogue/BGM, and film synthesis into one. Creators can ‘create a play with one click’; users input a simple idea, and this tool can complete the entire process from script to finished short film.”

Read More