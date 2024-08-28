Broadband TV News reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) International has launched WBD AIM, a first-party data platform that enables advertisers to target their campaigns with new levels of precision, across a number of markets throughout EMEA, APAC and LatAm. WBD AIM (Audience Insights and Measurement) will broaden WBD’s audience targeting capabilities with access to the vast library of its first-party datasets from across the WBD portfolio and touchpoints, ranging from registration and behaviour to intent and purchase.”

Read More