Media Play News reports: “NBCUniversal took a commanding lead in TV watch-time among media companies in the August Media Distributor Gauge report, Nielsen’s monthly view of total television consumption by media company. On the strength of its presentation of the Paris Olympics across multiple distribution channels, including streaming, NBCU added 3.9 points to notch 13.4% of total household TV usage in August, setting both a personal-best and a new record for the Media Distributor Gauge (since calculations began in November 2023).”

Read More