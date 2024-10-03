Music Ally reports: “If you’re SEO-minded, calling your label Heatwave Records presents a challenge: anyone Googling you will be faced with pages of grim climate-emergency news stories. But the idea behind Heatwave Records is worth the search. Launched by former Syco Music MD Tyler Brown and Ultra Music Publishing A&R exec Harold Serero, the London-based label plans to focus on signing artists from emerging markets including West Africa, Latin America and India. “A borderless label focused on connecting the dots for music worldwide” as the pitch goes.”

