GamesBeat reports: “Global venture capital activity declined in Q3, confirming that 2024 will be another weak year for venture investments and exits, according to the Q3 2024 Pitchbook/NVCA Venture Monitor First Look. By just about every number, Q3 was weak and 2024 overall doesn’t compare well in terms of numbers of deals, average deal size, VC fundraising, exits and dollar amounts raised. No particular region stood out in terms of great performance, based on the report from Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association.”

