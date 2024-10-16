Digital Music News reports: “Another day, another video buildout for Spotify, which has officially made music videos available in beta to paid users across 85 more markets.

A rep for the music- and video-streaming platform reached out this morning with word of the feature’s enhanced availability, and Spotify elaborated on the news in a brief announcement message. Previously, the service in March brought its full-length music videos beta to about a dozen nations, among them the U.K., Sweden, the Philippines, and Kenya.”

