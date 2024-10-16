Cord Cutters News reports: “In 2023, cord cutting grew faster than ever, and the battle to be the service everyone subscribes to was heating up. Now, in the Fall of 2024, cord cutting is continuing to grow as more Americans ditch cable TV for less expensive streaming options, and the fate of live TV streaming is becoming clearer. According to our Fall 2024 survey of more than 1,000 Cord Cutters News readers, YouTube TV dominates the live TV streaming arena with 27.3% of readers subscribing to YouTube TV. In second place was Sling TV with 10.2% of cord cutters subscribing to their skinny bundle of channels.”

