Music Ally reports: “SoundCloud is increasingly positioning itself as a bridge between its community of musicians and the world of AI startups. In January we reported on its deals with three AI startups: Fadr, Soundful and Voice-Swap. Now it has added six more tools to its roster of partnerships. Tuney is for remixing, editing and music generation), while Tuttii is an AI-powered remixing tool for licensed music. AIBeatz generates beats, while TwoShot can be used to create custom samples.”

Read More