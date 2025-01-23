Games Industry Biz reports: “Team17 Group has rebranded as Everplay Group, with its indie developer and publishing label Team17 Digital remaining unchanged. Astragon Entertainment and StoryToys, acquired by Everplay in 2022 and 2021 respectively, will also retain their names. “All three divisions will continue focusing on maximizing operational synergies and strategic opportunities across the wider group as well as avoiding any confusion between Everplay and the Team17 division,” it said.”

