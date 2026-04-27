Lionsgate is seeking a Director, Television Production Finance to lead financial oversight of original series, pilots, and mini-series within its TV Production Finance group, based in Santa Monica, California. In this role, you’ll manage production accounting teams and financial project management across productions, ensuring accurate cost reporting, compliance with studio policies and SOX requirements, and proper handling of production budgets, cash flows, and reconciliations. You’ll review budgets, cost reports, trial balances, and audits, while partnering closely with production, post-production, legal, and corporate finance teams to support decision-making and ensure alignment across all stages of production. Additionally, you’ll oversee quarterly corporate reporting, audit processes, contractual payment obligations, and tax incentive considerations, while guiding accountants through pre-production, active production, and wrap phases. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of production accounting experience, strong knowledge of union and non-union production, tax incentives, and entertainment finance systems, along with proven leadership managing show-level accounting teams in a fast-paced studio environment. This role offers a salary range of $140,000–$155,000, plus comprehensive benefits.

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