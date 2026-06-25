TikTok is seeking a Global Account Director, Entertainment to lead strategic partnerships and revenue growth with major Media & Entertainment partners, based in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you will manage global relationships with key entertainment advertisers and agencies, develop consultative advertising solutions, drive business growth opportunities, and partner with regional sales teams to maximize TikTok’s advertising platform. You’ll serve as a strategic advisor to clients, provide insights on TikTok products and best practices, analyze campaign performance, manage global account initiatives, and collaborate across Consumer, Content, Product, and Revenue teams to deliver business outcomes. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience in media, entertainment, advertising, or digital platforms, with expertise in global account management, client strategy, revenue growth, data analysis, and cross-functional collaboration. This role offers a competitive compensation package including base salary, performance bonus, equity opportunities, comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) matching, paid time off, and additional TikTok benefits.

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For more information please visit the TikTok careers page here