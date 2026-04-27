Warner Music Group is seeking a Senior Director, Digital Legal Affairs to lead digital licensing and legal strategy for Warner Chappell Music, based in New York, New York. In this role, you’ll negotiate and draft digital license agreements with a wide range of partners—including streaming platforms, social media companies, app developers, and emerging technology and AI platforms—while developing innovative licensing structures that expand revenue opportunities and support songwriters. You’ll collaborate cross-functionally with digital, operations, finance, and international teams to ensure global compliance, reporting, and payment flows, while also advising on regulatory and legislative developments impacting digital music exploitation. Additionally, you’ll contribute to broader global digital strategy, present complex deal structures to senior leadership, and help shape the company’s approach to evolving areas like AI and new media. The ideal candidate brings transactional legal experience with a focus on digital licensing, a strong understanding of intellectual property and music publishing, and proven negotiation and drafting skills, along with experience working across global teams in a fast-paced environment. This role requires a J.D. and active bar membership and offers a salary range of $150,000–$190,000, plus bonus and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Warner Music Group’s careers page here