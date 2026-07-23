Amazon is seeking a Head of Marketing Technology & Enablement, Prime Video, MKTG AI, Automation & Tooling to lead the global marketing technology portfolio supporting Prime Video’s AI, automation, and marketing transformation initiatives, based in Culver City, CA. In this leadership role, you will build and manage a high-performing team of product managers and tooling specialists, defining the long-term product vision, strategy, and roadmap for the global marketing technology ecosystem. You will oversee product delivery, marketing operations, AI-powered tooling, platform governance, vendor management, data standards, change management, and cross-functional collaboration with engineering, finance, legal, security, and executive leadership to drive scalable marketing technology solutions. The ideal candidate brings 12+ years of product, program management, product marketing, business development, or technology experience, 6+ years of people management experience, a bachelor’s degree, expertise in end-to-end product delivery and roadmap ownership, and a proven ability to influence senior executives and lead large-scale organizational transformation. This role offers a salary range of $178,100–$240,900 annually in Culver City, plus sign-on payments, restricted stock units (RSUs), comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) matching, paid time off, parental leave, and additional Amazon benefits.

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For more information please visit the Prime Video careers page here