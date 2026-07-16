Paramount Global Products & Experiences is seeking a Senior Director of Collaborations to join its Consumer Products team in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you will design and lead Paramount’s global collaborations strategy, creating high-impact partnerships across fashion, lifestyle, retail, talent, and cultural brands that expand the reach of Paramount’s iconic IP portfolio while driving revenue and cultural relevance. You will originate and negotiate strategic partnerships, oversee collaboration P&L, manage forecasting and KPI performance, develop go-to-market strategies, build senior relationships with brands and designers, and lead cross-functional initiatives across Franchise, Marketing, Retail, Creative, Finance, Legal, and Ad Sales. The ideal candidate brings 7–10+ years of experience in brand partnerships, collaborations, licensing, or consumer products, with a proven track record of negotiating large-scale commercial partnerships, managing P&Ls, leading global initiatives, and building relationships across entertainment, fashion, and consumer brands. This full-time, on-site role offers a salary range of $140,000–$210,000 annually, is bonus eligible, and includes comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, tuition assistance, life and disability insurance, and additional Paramount benefits.

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