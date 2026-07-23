Twitch is seeking a Senior Product Manager, Ads to lead product strategy and execution for advertising experiences that help streamers monetize their content while delivering relevant, privacy-compliant ad experiences for viewers, based in San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Irvine, CA; or New York, NY (West Coast working hours required). In this role, you will own the end-to-end product vision, roadmap, and execution for ad targeting, personalization, measurement, and addressable inventory, collaborating with engineering, science, policy, operations, marketing, and business teams to launch innovative advertising solutions. You will define long-term product strategies, analyze customer feedback and performance metrics, lead product experiments, optimize key performance indicators, and partner across Twitch and Amazon to enhance the overall advertising ecosystem. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of product management experience, a proven track record leading cross-functional initiatives, experience developing 1–2 year product roadmaps, expertise in customer-focused product development and experimentation, and preferably experience with advertising products, ad targeting, measurement, or new ad formats. This role offers a salary range of $151,200–$204,600 annually in Seattle and Irvine, $173,900–$235,200 annually in San Francisco, and $166,300–$225,000 annually in New York, plus sign-on payments, restricted stock units (RSUs), comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) matching, flexible PTO, parental leave, Amazon employee discounts, and additional Amazon benefits.

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