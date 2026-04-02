Netflix is seeking a Production Manager, Global Creative (Consumer Products) to support its growing Consumer Products team, bringing fan-favorite stories to life through merchandise, licensing, and global experiences. In this role, you’ll own end-to-end production across style guides, character art libraries, and asset systems, ensuring all creative assets are delivered at the highest quality, production-ready, and scalable across global applications. You’ll partner closely with designers and creative leads from concept through delivery, manage file preparation and quality control across print and digital formats, and define and evolve production workflows, standards, and best practices. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of production design experience within entertainment, consumer products, or licensing, deep expertise in Adobe Creative Suite and global production workflows, and a proactive, solutions-oriented mindset with the ability to operate in ambiguity and build scalable systems. This role offers a competitive salary range of $220,000–$352,000, with flexible compensation between salary and stock options, and the opportunity to shape how creative production operates at a global scale.

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For more information, please visit Netflix’s careers page here