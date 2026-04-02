Warner Music Group is seeking a Senior Director, Brand Management to lead global brand strategy and audience development initiatives across its artist roster, driving cultural relevance and commercial growth. In this role, you’ll oversee cross-functional campaigns spanning creative development, influencer and creator marketing, paid media, and direct-to-fan engagement, while leading teams responsible for executing high-impact artist storytelling strategies. You’ll collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to develop scalable frameworks, analyze performance data, and optimize campaigns that connect artists with global audiences. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience in brand marketing, digital strategy, and team leadership within music or entertainment, along with a strong understanding of social platforms and fan engagement.

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For more information, please visit Warner Music Group’s careers page here