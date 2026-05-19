TikTok is seeking a Global Account Director, Entertainment to join its Global Agency & Accounts team in New York. In this role, you will lead strategic relationships with some of TikTok’s largest Media & Entertainment partners across film, streaming, television, and gaming while collaborating closely with regional sales teams around the world. You will drive revenue growth, manage global account strategy, oversee contract implementation and deal fulfillment, and provide consultative, data-driven solutions to major global advertisers and agencies. Responsibilities include conducting business reviews, advising clients on TikTok advertising products and best practices, analyzing campaign and account performance data, identifying growth opportunities, supporting pre-sale strategy and pitches, and partnering cross-functionally across product, content, revenue, and consumer teams to achieve organizational KPIs. The ideal candidate will have deep expertise within the entertainment industry, strong analytical and storytelling abilities, experience in digital marketing and account management, and a strong understanding of global media and advertising trends. This role offers a salary range of $121,600–$220,400 annually, plus bonuses, RSUs, and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit the TikTok careers page here