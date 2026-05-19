Universal Music Group is seeking a Senior Director, Marketing to join Capitol Records in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you will lead integrated marketing campaigns for Capitol Records artists across music releases, digital content, streaming platforms, social media, merchandise, influencer partnerships, and direct-to-consumer initiatives. You will collaborate closely with A&R, Digital, Creative, Revenue, Artist Management, and executive leadership to develop and execute strategic marketing plans that drive audience growth, fan engagement, and commercial success for both emerging and established artists. Responsibilities include overseeing artist branding and campaign strategy, analyzing streaming and audience data to optimize performance, managing budgets and release timelines, coordinating with artists and managers, and supporting innovative content and fan engagement initiatives across platforms. The ideal candidate will have significant experience in music marketing, artist management, or record label environments, along with strong knowledge of DSPs, social media strategy, digital marketing trends, touring, and audience development. This role offers a salary range of $88,640–$168,535 annually, plus bonus opportunities and comprehensive benefits.

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