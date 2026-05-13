WME is seeking a Director of Strategy to join its Entertainment & Content Strategy team in Beverly Hills, CA. In this role, you will lead the development and execution of entertainment-driven marketing strategies spanning brand partnerships, talent collaborations, original content, co-promotions, and integrations for major clients. You will oversee projects from ideation through execution and performance analysis while managing relationships with brands, talent, studios, streamers, and internal stakeholders across the organization. Responsibilities include developing strategic recommendations and creative briefs, leading client presentations and communications, supporting new business opportunities, leveraging audience insights and analytics to inform strategy, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to align entertainment initiatives with broader business goals. The ideal candidate will have 8+ years of experience in entertainment marketing, brand strategy, agencies, studios, networks, or talent representation, along with strong leadership, communication, presentation, and relationship management skills. This role offers a salary range of $116,250–$155,000 annually, plus incentives and comprehensive benefits.

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