Sony Interactive Entertainment is seeking a Manager, Corporate Development and Finance to support strategic growth initiatives and financial planning for its global PlayStation business, based in San Mateo, California. In this role, you’ll evaluate corporate development opportunities including mergers, acquisitions, investments, and strategic partnerships, while building financial models, conducting market analysis, and supporting executive-level decision-making. You’ll work cross-functionally with finance, strategy, and business teams to assess new business opportunities, drive long-term planning, and deliver insights that shape the company’s growth strategy within the interactive entertainment space. The ideal candidate brings experience in investment banking, consulting, corporate development, or strategic finance, along with strong analytical, modeling, and communication skills, and a passion for gaming and digital entertainment. This role offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit the Sony Interactive Entertainment careers page here