BMG is seeking a Vice President, Publishing A&R to lead the growth and development of its North American publishing roster, based in Los Angeles. In this role, you’ll identify and sign new songwriters and artists, manage and nurture existing talent, and drive long-term catalog growth through strategic collaboration with global publishing, sync, and creative teams. You’ll leverage deep industry relationships to source emerging talent—particularly within the Pop genre—while overseeing deal processes, facilitating creative collaborations, and aligning business and artistic strategy to maximize client success. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience in music publishing or A&R, a strong network across artists, managers, and labels, and a proven ability to discover and develop commercially successful talent in a fast-paced, creative environment. This role offers a salary range of $155,000–$170,000, plus bonus and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit BMG’s careers page here