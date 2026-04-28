United Talent Agency is seeking a Director, Marketing to support and grow its client portfolio within the Entertainment Marketing division, based in Los Angeles, California. In this role, you’ll lead brand strategy, client service, and partnership development across key accounts, acting as a trusted advisor while crafting social-first and culturally relevant campaigns that connect with Gen Z audiences. You’ll oversee 2–3 major accounts, drive strategic decision-making, build project roadmaps, and lead presentation development, while also negotiating and executing talent and creator partnerships. Additionally, you’ll mentor junior team members, contribute to new business growth, and collaborate cross-functionally to deliver integrated 360 marketing campaigns. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of experience in marketing, influencer, or creative agency environments, strong expertise in social and influencer strategy, and proven leadership and client management skills in a fast-paced setting. This role offers a salary range of $150,000–$175,000, plus competitive benefits and growth opportunities.

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For more information, please visit United Talent Agency’s careers page here