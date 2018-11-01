The second annual event at Paramount Studios on November 15 is featuring leaders in Augmented Reality, AI, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Esports.

LOS ANGELES, November 1, 2018 — VRTL: Media Summit is excited to announce that Oculus and Unreal Engine are sponsoring at this year’s event, with Steve Arnold, Head of Studios, Oculus VR, and David Morin, Head, Epic Games Los Angeles Lab joining the speaker lineup for a fireside chat and featured presentation, respectively.

VRTL Media Summit is an invite only, one-day gathering for 250 investors and executives. The event will be held on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles on November 15, 2018. Discussions will drill down into topics related to the ramifications of technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain, on entertainment, gaming, and media, as well as the technical challenges involved and implications for raising capital in these industries.

2018 Confirmed Speakers:

Alice Lloyd George, Principal, RRE Ventures

Amitt Mahajan, Co-creator, Farmville, CTO, Zynga, and Co-founder, Rarebits

Aviel Ginzburg, General Partner, Founder’s Co-op, Managing Director, Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars

Ben Grubbs, Founder and CEO, Next 10 Ventures

Chris Heatherly, EVP of Games & Digital Platforms, NBCUniversal

Christopher Sumner, SVP, Business Development and Strategy, Refinery29

Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO, pocket.watch

David Morin, Head, Epic Games Los Angeles Lab

David Siemer, General Partner, Wavemaker Genesis

Gil Penchina, Partner, Ridge Ventures

Jack Davis, CEO & founder, CryptTV

Jack O’Holleran, Co-Founder & CEO, SKALE Labs

Jon Goldman, Managing Partner, Skybound Entertainment, Partner, Greycroft VC

Jordan Kong, Venture Partner, Polychain Capital

Josh Stein, Co-Founder and CEO, Harbor

Kalon Gutierrez, Co-Founder, Head of Corporate Development, Nomadic

Kent Wakeford, Co-Founder and COO, Gen.G esports

Kirin Sinha, CEO, Illumix

Kobie Fuller, Partner, Upfront Ventures

Lars Buttler, CEO and Co-Founder, AI Foundation

Linda Pan, SVP, New Digital Business, AMC Networks

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, CEO, di Bonaventura Pictures & di Bonaventura Pictures Television

Matt Miesnieks, CEO, 6D.ai

Matthew Hammersley, Co-Founder and CEO, Novel Effect

Nanea Reeves, Co-founder and CEO, TRIPP

Nate Nanzer, Commissioner, Overwatch League

Nathan Burba, Co-Founder & President, Survios

Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Founder, Digital Media Wire

Neil Parris, AR/VR, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Google

Robert Steele, Head of Strategy and Operations, Machinima

Sam Wick, Head of Ventures, UTA

Shiraz Akmal, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SPACES

Spencer Gerrol, CEO, SPARK Neuro

Stephen Ellis, Formerly Head of Esports, Facebook

Steve Arnold, Head of Studios, Oculus VR

Sunny Dhillon, Partner & Co-founder, Signia Venture Partners

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Pictures

Thomas Gewecke, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Strategy & Business Development, Warner Bros Entertainment

Yan Liu, Co-Founder and CEO, TVision

2018 Sponsors Include: Oculus, Unreal Engine, Trade & Invest British Columbia, ePlay Digital, VIBEHub, Orrick, VR/AR Association, SAG-AFTRA, Eventbrowse, Westside Digital Mix, and Celebrity Access.

VRTL was founded by Ned Sherman and Sunny Dhillon. Sherman, Dhillon and Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, at Paramount are event co-chairs for the November 15th summit. To learn more, visit www.vrtlsummit.com. For information on limited sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at Digital Media Wire.

