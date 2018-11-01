The second annual event at Paramount Studios on November 15 is featuring leaders in Augmented Reality, AI, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Esports.
LOS ANGELES, November 1, 2018 — VRTL: Media Summit is excited to announce that Oculus and Unreal Engine are sponsoring at this year’s event, with Steve Arnold, Head of Studios, Oculus VR, and David Morin, Head, Epic Games Los Angeles Lab joining the speaker lineup for a fireside chat and featured presentation, respectively.
VRTL Media Summit is an invite only, one-day gathering for 250 investors and executives. The event will be held on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles on November 15, 2018. Discussions will drill down into topics related to the ramifications of technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain, on entertainment, gaming, and media, as well as the technical challenges involved and implications for raising capital in these industries.
2018 Confirmed Speakers:
Alice Lloyd George, Principal, RRE Ventures
Amitt Mahajan, Co-creator, Farmville, CTO, Zynga, and Co-founder, Rarebits
Aviel Ginzburg, General Partner, Founder’s Co-op, Managing Director, Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars
Ben Grubbs, Founder and CEO, Next 10 Ventures
Chris Heatherly, EVP of Games & Digital Platforms, NBCUniversal
Christopher Sumner, SVP, Business Development and Strategy, Refinery29
Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO, pocket.watch
David Morin, Head, Epic Games Los Angeles Lab
David Siemer, General Partner, Wavemaker Genesis
Gil Penchina, Partner, Ridge Ventures
Jack Davis, CEO & founder, CryptTV
Jack O’Holleran, Co-Founder & CEO, SKALE Labs
Jon Goldman, Managing Partner, Skybound Entertainment, Partner, Greycroft VC
Jordan Kong, Venture Partner, Polychain Capital
Josh Stein, Co-Founder and CEO, Harbor
Kalon Gutierrez, Co-Founder, Head of Corporate Development, Nomadic
Kent Wakeford, Co-Founder and COO, Gen.G esports
Kirin Sinha, CEO, Illumix
Kobie Fuller, Partner, Upfront Ventures
Lars Buttler, CEO and Co-Founder, AI Foundation
Linda Pan, SVP, New Digital Business, AMC Networks
Lorenzo di Bonaventura, CEO, di Bonaventura Pictures & di Bonaventura Pictures Television
Matt Miesnieks, CEO, 6D.ai
Matthew Hammersley, Co-Founder and CEO, Novel Effect
Nanea Reeves, Co-founder and CEO, TRIPP
Nate Nanzer, Commissioner, Overwatch League
Nathan Burba, Co-Founder & President, Survios
Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Founder, Digital Media Wire
Neil Parris, AR/VR, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Google
Robert Steele, Head of Strategy and Operations, Machinima
Sam Wick, Head of Ventures, UTA
Shiraz Akmal, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SPACES
Spencer Gerrol, CEO, SPARK Neuro
Stephen Ellis, Formerly Head of Esports, Facebook
Steve Arnold, Head of Studios, Oculus VR
Sunny Dhillon, Partner & Co-founder, Signia Venture Partners
Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Pictures
Thomas Gewecke, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Strategy & Business Development, Warner Bros Entertainment
Yan Liu, Co-Founder and CEO, TVision
2018 Sponsors Include: Oculus, Unreal Engine, Trade & Invest British Columbia, ePlay Digital, VIBEHub, Orrick, VR/AR Association, SAG-AFTRA, Eventbrowse, Westside Digital Mix, and Celebrity Access.
VRTL was founded by Ned Sherman and Sunny Dhillon. Sherman, Dhillon and Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, at Paramount are event co-chairs for the November 15th summit. To learn more, visit www.vrtlsummit.com. For information on limited sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at Digital Media Wire.
