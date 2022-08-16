Venture Beat reports: “Virtual reality and augmented reality are getting some recognition as a new medium with the opening of a new studio at the University of Southern California. The Ganek Immersive Studio was made possible with a gift from David and Danielle Ganek, through the Ganek Family Foundation. It is a first-of-its-kind immersive studio aimed at fostering the next generation of storytellers using cutting-edge technology. Based at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, it will have high-end content creation tools and an incubator.”

