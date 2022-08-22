Music Business Worldwide reports: “Shazam, the music recognition app acquired by Apple in 2018 for $400 million, has surpassed 70 billion song recognitions since it was launched 20 years ago. That’s according to Apple, which on Friday (August 19), released a timeline of key milestones and stats related to the app on the anniversary of its launch two decades ago. Shazam launched as a text message service based in the UK in August 2002, letting users identify songs by dialing “2580” on their phone and holding it up as a song played.”

