Games Industry Biz reports: “Outsourcing firm Keywords Studios has entered an agreement to acquire game developer Smoking Gun. Established in 2007 and based out of Vancouver, Canada, the company has released titles such as Age of Empires: Castle Siege, Phobies, and Freefall Racers. The company was founded by games industry veterans John Johnson, Drew Dunlop and Angie Pytlewski. Keywords said that the addition of Smoking Gun continues its plans to expand its game development and live operation services.”

Read More