The Verge reports: “As the conversation concerning Twitch and the platform’s allowance of gambling streams continues to swirl, the platform has struck its first blow. In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Twitch stated that it will ban “streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games” in a policy update effective October 18th. Critically, Twitch is not banning all gambling, nor even all streaming of the gambling forms mentioned above.”
