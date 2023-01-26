Digital Music News reports: “SiriusXM announced the return of The Grammy Channel in collaboration with the Recording Academy, celebrating the 65th Annual Grammy Awards by honoring the artists, albums, and songs nominated this year. The channel will feature Adele, Beyonce, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Miranda Lambert, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, The Black Keys, and many more, leading up to a live broadcast of the event on Sunday, February 5. The limited-edition channel is live now through February 7.”

Read More