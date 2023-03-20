SHARE

Exputer reports: “Microsoft is looking to enter the mobile games market by creating its own native app store. The heavily anticipated Xbox mobile games store could make its way into the competing market by next year if regulators finalize the nearly $70 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition. Speaking to Financial Times, Phil Spencer has clarified the plans surrounding the new store that will arrive on iOS and Android platforms.”

Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR